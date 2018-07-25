PPP complains to ECP of workers’ harassment, arrest

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday registered the complaint to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on harassing the supporters of senior leader of PPP Syed Khurshid Shah in Sukkur and arrest of the party workers in Sindh.

“The supporters of former leader of opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah were harassed and arrested. This is the responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan to provide safe environment to every political worker,” said member PPP Central Election Cell Nazir Dhoki.

He said the lawyer of the Syed Khurshid also wrote a letter to the ECP about registering the complaint of the harassment of the supporters of Khurshid Shah and arrests of the PPP workers in Sindh. He said that the arrest of PPP's workers was an unjustified act and should be revised by the law enforcement agencies.

The PPP Election Cell demands action to be taken by the ECP against these law offenders and to prevent law enforcement agencies from engaging into activities that can be counted as pre-poll rigging.

Nazir Dhoki said that PPP candidate Nida Khoro's supporters were attacked by GDA workers.

He said that PPP candidate from PS-31 Nawab Khan Wassan's rally was attacked by GDA workers who were led by Pir Rashid Shah. One PPP worker Yasir Kalhoro was martyred in that incident. “The hoodlums of Pir Pagara also damaged several vehicles and injured workers. Some GDA miscreants also tried to set on fire the houses of PPP workers but the Sindh caretaker government did not take any action against them, rather protected the culprits,” he said.

Nazir Dhoki demanded to declare all polling stations in Pir jo Goth as sensitive so that the people can freely exercise their voting rights.