Nawaz medical reports satisfactory: Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Home MinisterShaukat Javed Tuesday said that according to doctors’ team, medical reports of Nawaz Sharif are satisfactory, and his general health is good.

In a joint press conference with the caretaker Minister for Law, Finance and Excise & Taxation Zia Haider Rizvi here, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders would be shifted to a hospital if it was recommended in the detailed medical report.

The ministers said Nawaz Sharif had been provided all necessary facilities in prison. "Earlier, a fan, a mist fan and later on an air-conditioner had been provided to Nawaz Sharif, and his food is being supplied from his home," he added. The minister said the decision about shifting him to a hospital would be taken on the basis of his medical reports, as per law.

Shaukat Javed said all prisoners of the federal government are kept in Adiala Jail. As Nawaz Sharif is also a prisoner of the federal government, he had been lodged in Adiala Jail under the law, he added.

To a question, he said the governor had the authority to visit anybody in any jail, and the governors of two provinces used their authority for a visit to Adiala Jail and a meeting with Nawaz Sharif.

He said the caretaker government was not supporting any political party. He said 832 cases had been registered during the election campaign against political activists: 192 cases against workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), 23 against Pakistan People’s Party and 115 against independent candidates.

"As many as 205 workers of the PML-N and 145 of the PTI were arrested, while all political workers were released on bail," he added. The minister said the government had taken all steps to hold transparent, free and fair elections on Wednesday (today).

The ministers said the caretaker government had done its best to hold fair elections. Also, all departments concerned had been cooperating with the government in this regard, he added. They said caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari believed in transparent elections.

To another question, the minister said all reporters having Election Commission cards could go into the polling stations, but without cameras, and they could not stay there for more than 10 minutes.

He said that 6,000 polling stations had been declared sensitive.

He said that four army jawans would be deputed at every polling station, while more than four policemen would be deputed at sensitive polling stations.

"Magisterial powers will only be used by the army officers," he added.

He said that the caretaker government had not made any new rule or code for election, adding that the law banning camera in polling booths was enacted by the former government. About recovered CNICs from a nullah in Lahore, he said investigation was under way in this regard.

To a question about security, the home minister said proper arrangements had been made to deal with security threats.

"The CTD and other law-enforcement agencies had arrested terrorists from the province," he added.

Zia Haider Rizvi said that no one could say that the caretaker government was controversial.

To a question, the ministers said that NAB prisoners could see their relatives within first 24 hours. After that, a meeting could only be held on the fixed day.

The ministers urged the media to support the caretaker setup if someone criticises it. "All cabinet members worked together and the chief minister was not alone," they added. They thanked heads of all departments for their cooperation.