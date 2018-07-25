Magisterial powers to security personnel

Minister’s statement is half truth: Farhatullah

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Tuesday rejected caretaker Law Minister’s assertion that Parliament gave magisterial powers to security personnel.

The law minister’s assertion that Parliament gave magisterial powers to the security personnel is at best self-serving half truth and at worst a downright manipulation to pave way for polls day rigging and is rejected, said Secretary General of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and former Senator Farhatullah Babar.

Babar said that section 193 (a) of the law passed by Parliament granted magisterial powers also to an officer but only “in respect of offences of personation, or capturing of polling station or polling booth punishable under section 174”.

However, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan notification issued first on July 10 empowered the security staff to take action even in respect of offences not mentioned in the law.

Secondly, he said the law restricted exercise of such powers on the Election Day but the notification issued extends it “for entire period of deployment.

Third and far more ominously, he said the security personnel have been deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution which means that their actions cannot be challenged in any court. All this renders the personnel completely independent of the presiding officer and the Election Commission and do what they like, he said.

Farhatullah Babar said that the ECP sought to correct the offences of which cognisance may be made. This however makes no difference as the security personnel will exercise powers under Article 245 for the entire period of deployment and not only inside but also outside of polling station, he said.

Ominously, he said the personnel are authorised to take immediate action ‘in case the presiding officer does not act to prevent Commission of any irregularity’. This provision amounts to giving powers to the security men to take action by presuming the intentions of the presiding officer, he said, adding that it literally means that they have carte blanche to do whatever they like both inside and outside the polling stations without any questions asked.

The PPPP secretary general said that contradictory statements by responsible state functionaries only strengthened doubts and misgivings.

First, he said, it was stated that magisterial powers had been given only to returning officers but later gave these powers to the security staff also. First it was said that the security personnel would be deployed only outside but it was quickly changed and they were allowed inside polling station,” he said.

Farhatullah Babar said too much has already been in pre-poll rigging. By giving vast powers to them under Article 245, far beyond merely magisterial, questions will continue to be asked whether road is being paved for manipulations on polls day.

He said these questions will not die down, the assertions of the law minister notwithstanding.”We know that nothing will come out of these protestations but it is important nonetheless to place them on record,” Farhatullah Babar said.