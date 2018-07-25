Wed July 25, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2018

Rs31.3m released for food, transportation of security officials

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has released a grant of Rs31.3 million for arranging transportation and food for the security personnel deputed at the polling stations in the federal capital.

Around 7,014 security forces personnel deputed at the polling stations in Islamabad were on Tuesday provided with tea and bun for breakfast, chicken haleem and bread for lunch and chicken channa and bread for dinner.

According to arrangements made by the Islamabad police administration, the security forces personnel will be provided with tea and bun for breakfast, chicken pulao and kebab for lunch and chicken qorma and naan for dinner.

