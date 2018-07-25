Indian soldier killed in IHK battle

SRINAGAR: A paramilitary trooper was killed and another wounded Tuesday after militants attacked them in restive Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), police said.

The paramilitary troopers belonging to India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were attacked in Srinagar. "Today militants fired upon a CRPF party near Batmaloo here, during which two CRPF personnel were wounded," a senior police official posted in Srinagar said. "Though the wounded were immediately removed to hospital, one of them succumbed to his wounds there."

According to police, the area was immediately cordoned off following the attack, however reports said militants managed to flee from the spot.