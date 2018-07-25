ECP allows AAT candidates to contest elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday allowed three candidates of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) to contest general election but not without a direction to them to submit copies of their CNICs and passports.

A three-member bench of the ECP resumed hearing, which began Monday after notices were issued to these AAT candidates Saturday upon a communication received from the Ministry of Interior that their names were in the United Nations watch list.

The bench, headed by ECP member Abdul Ghaffar heard the case. AAT’s Mohammad Ashraf is running from the NA-149, Sahiwal, while Zafar Iqbal is contesting from the PP-113 constituency in Faisalabad and Ehsan Ranjha from the PP-67 constituency, Mandi Bahauddin appeared before the forum, as were they directed a day earlier.

However, no representative from the Ministry of Interior turned up before the bench. The AAt has fielded 250 candidates and some 200 are contesting for the seats of the provincial assemblies. The counsel for AAT candidates argued that it was not fair to summon the candidates a day before elections.

The ECP bench ordered the candidates to submit the copies of their CNICs and passports along with a written reply to the ECP with regards to the notice. The hearing was then adjourned till August 29.

On Monday, the counsel of the candidates contended before the ECP that the United Nations included their names in the watch list due to a misunderstanding and that the ministry also alerted the ECP accordingly.

Despite the direction from the bench, still the candidates will be able to contest elections on July 25. However, if the ECP decided against their eligibility one way or the other, they will be de-notified, it was learnt.

Upon receiving a communication from the ministry, the ECP immediately, issued notices, titled Pakistan's commitments under FATF and participation of MML in the general elections 2018 from the AAT had asked the candidates that in case of their failure to appear before the ECP, the matter would be decided in their absence.

After having been denied registration by the ECP twice, the leadership of Milli Muslim League (MML) launched its candidates from the platform of AAT and is the fifth largest party in terms of number of its candidates, taking part in the nation-wide polls but mostly from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.