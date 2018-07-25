NAB launches probe into BRT project

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a probe into the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project by taking all record of the project into custody.

An official of the NAB told The News that the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB had collected all the record of the BRT Project from the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

The bureau took the action after NAB Chairman Justice (Retired) Javed Iqbal on Friday ordered an inquiry into the project.

The NAB chairman had directed the Director General of NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to conduct an inquiry to find out why the estimated cost of the project had gone up.

The bureau started the inquiry on the directives of Peshawar High Court (PHC) which had sought a report before September 5.

On the other hand, the PDA released its version of the project. It said the BRT was a transparent project and would be operationally efficient and economical.

The PDA said politically-motivated propaganda had been launched against the mega scheme and hoped the referral of the BRT to the NAB for a probe would ultimately uphold the transparency and merit of the flagship project of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The PDA said interestingly the petition against the BRT was filed by Amanullah Haqqani of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal while Jamaat-e-Islami had recommended the PHC to forward the case to the NAB for an investigation. It said JI ‘s own senior minister for local government Inayatullah Khan was overseeing the PDA which is supervising the BRT progress.

The communication by the PDA said there were no allegations of corruption in the BRT Project. It said the honourable court had referred the project to the NAB to inquire as to why the cost of the project was increased from Rs49 billion to Rs68 billion and the causes for the delay in completion of the project.

“Certain changes took place in the scope of work as per recommendations and after approval of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). These were made to enhance benefits and the operational efficiency of this project besides improved facilitation of public at large,” the PDA pointed out.

It said the project includes ‘parking and ride facility’ which will provide ample parking space for cars, motorbikes, and cycles.

The PDA said: “Citizens will be able to park vehicles in the parking areas, run errands while benefiting from the BRT, and collect vehicles on return. For this purpose, six-storey plazas will be constructed in the parking lots. Around 150 additional bus stops will be added in the feeder systems that will be installed in the project. ”

It said the project aims at benefitting the public and generate employment by providing respectable transportation services along with a source of earning as shops would be designed in the commercial sector covering over 100 kanal of land.

“The project entails a 175 kanal bus depot which can accommodate 200 buses and over 300 cars which is the first in Pakistan without a parallel in any other project across the country,” opined the PDA.

It said the Peshawar BRT Project was operationally more efficient and, in the dollar terms, more economical if compared with the Lahore Metro.

The PDA said the 28 km long Peshawar BRT was 14 km elevated, 03 km underground, and 11 km at-grade in addition to having 68 km long feeder routes with 154 bus stops as compared to 27 km Lahore Metro that is only 09 km elevated and 18 km at-grade.

“As per official record of the Peshawar BRT Project, and confirmed from the revised PC-I submitted to the Planning Commission, the cost of the BRT main corridor is only Rs 29.9 billion in 2018 that is equal to US$ 230 million as compared to the Lahore Metro’s politically announced cost of Rs 30 billion in 2012-13 which comes to be US$ 320 million today,” said the communication.

The PDA said the increased cost of this project and prolonged duration was due to the state-of-the-art features added to it.

“It is a universal fact that such a major undertaking needs delicate intricacies that may be time-consuming. Technically, this is an enhanced 3rd Generation BRT that connects feeder routes with the main corridor so that the commuters along the feeder routes can also benefit,” the communication added.

The PDA deplored that a baseless allegation was levelled that this milestone project had been assigned to a black-listed contractor.

“In fact, the contractor won the financial and technical bid advertised by the ADB after fulfilling all criteria and requisites. The terms and conditions were decided by the ADB, not by the KP government,” said the PDA while explaining own version.