Arrest warrants for absent polling staff issued

MANSEHRA: The returning officers for the two National Assembly constituencies here on Tuesday issued arrest warrants and suspension orders of three women presiding officers and two senior presiding officers for being absent from election duty .

A circular issued by District Returning Officer Mohammad Zeb Khan said that Rabia Afzal and Lubna Rehman, who were lecturers at the Hazara University, and Tehmina Hanan, a teacher at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Baffa, were assigned duty as presiding officers, but they remained absent.

The circular further said that Bibi Shakira and Yasmeen Begum both teachers at the Government Girls Degree College Chittidehra were assigned duty as senior presiding officers but they were also absent from duty.