Election material, personnel dispatched

TIMERGARA: The district administration on Tuesday dispatched election material and security personnel to all the polling stations in the district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Arif Shahbaz Khan Wazir monitored the arrangements.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 549 polling stations for 681,837 registered voters, including 278,083 women.

About 115 polling stations have been set up all over the district for women and 123 for men and 311 are combined.

Talking to reporters, Lower Dir DPO Arif Shahbaz Khan Wazir said out of the total 549 polling stations, 103 were most sensitive and 253 sensitive.

He said over 4,000 cops and 2,069 soldiers had been deployed at polling stations all over the district.

Arif Wazir said over 400 woman officials from the Health and Police departments had been deployed as well at various polling stations.

Earlier, talking to journalists, Lower Dir Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram said preparations for the election had been finalised.

To a question, he said the district administration was closely monitoring the election and so far no deal had surfaced about disenfranchisement of women in the district.

It is worth mentioning here that the ECP had declared null and void the by-election in provincial assembly constituency PK-95 Jandool as women were reportedly barred from casting votes.

Our correspondent in Landikotal adds: The election material was dispatched and security staff deployed at polling stations in the National Assembly constituency NA-43, an official said on Tuesday.

Tehsildar Shamsul Islam, who has been assigned the duty to monitor the election in Landikotal, said the election staff, materials and security personnel had reached the polling stations in Landikotal.

He said boarding and lodging for election staff had been arranged at the respective polling stations.