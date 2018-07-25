Five arrested with fake ballot papers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
UMARKOT: Police on Tuesday seized a bag containing fake ballot papers and arrested five suspects here.
The fake ballot papers were found hidden in a jeep near Pakistan Chowk and were to be delivered to the PS-52 constituency, police sources said.
The five suspects were identified as Anwar Soomro, Hakim, Iqbal, Kanghar and Nawab. Police are investigating.
On Monday, the presiding officer for Karachi’s PS-93 constituency was arrested for sending another person as his substitute.
