Five arrested with fake ballot papers

UMARKOT: Police on Tuesday seized a bag containing fake ballot papers and arrested five suspects here.

The fake ballot papers were found hidden in a jeep near Pakistan Chowk and were to be delivered to the PS-52 constituency, police sources said.

The five suspects were identified as Anwar Soomro, Hakim, Iqbal, Kanghar and Nawab. Police are investigating.

On Monday, the presiding officer for Karachi’s PS-93 constituency was arrested for sending another person as his substitute.