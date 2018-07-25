Wed July 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

I
INP
July 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Five arrested with fake ballot papers

UMARKOT: Police on Tuesday seized a bag containing fake ballot papers and arrested five suspects here.

The fake ballot papers were found hidden in a jeep near Pakistan Chowk and were to be delivered to the PS-52 constituency, police sources said.

The five suspects were identified as Anwar Soomro, Hakim, Iqbal, Kanghar and Nawab. Police are investigating.

On Monday, the presiding officer for Karachi’s PS-93 constituency was arrested for sending another person as his substitute.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar