No deal by Nawaz, tactics aim at worrying voters: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, while strongly rejecting the rumours of Nawaz Sharif compromising on his principles and settling for some deal, has demanded strict action against those who are using negative campaigning tactics.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the former federal minister information rejected all allegations and condemned this act of spreading such blatant lies. She said Nawaz’s resolve was unshakeable and he was so uncompromising on his principles that he rejected his legal right to be moved to hospital despite being seriously ill. PML-N supporters know that such a determined public leader who left his ailing wife and returned to be imprisoned over a controversial decision only to stand for people and respect for their vote would never compromise in the form of a deal or any such arrangement, she said. She said the rumour-mill of the opponents of the PML-N was working overtime through a section of media to spread propaganda just to worry and confuse PMLN voters. However, to the disappointment of these elements, all such tactics would fail and the voters would give a historic verdict in favour of “Respect for the Vote” on 25th July, she concluded.