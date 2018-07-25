74 killed in Greece wildfire

ATHENS: The grisly discovery of 26 bodies brought the death toll to 74 on Tuesday in the wildfires ravaging the seaside areas around Athens in Greece´s deadliest blazes in more than a decade, with fears the death toll may yet rise further.

Greek authorities are rushing to evacuate residents and tourists stranded on beaches along the coast after some were caught by the flames in their cars or on foot trying to reach the sea. The toll soared after the bodies of 26 people, including small children, were discovered in the courtyard of a villa at the seaside resort of Mati, 40 kilometres northeast of the capital.

The severely burnt bodies were entwined in groups in "a final attempt to protect themselves", said rescuer Vassilis Andriopoulos.

Winds of more than 100 kilometres per hour in Mati caused a "sudden progression of fire" through the village, said fire brigade spokeswoman Stavroula Maliri. "Mati no longer exists," said the mayor of nearby port town Rafina, Evangelos Bournous, adding that more than a thousand buildings and 300 cars had been damaged.

The government confirmed the death toll had risen to 74 on Tuesday, with at least 172 people wounded, including 16 children, and 11 adults in a serious condition.

Casualties soared after fires broke out on three different fronts near Athens on Monday, with the majority found in their homes or cars in Mati, where many houses are surrounded by tall pine trees.

Some of the survivors spent fraught hours choking on clouds of ash at the edge of the water as they waited for help. And at least five people died trying to escape the flames into the sea, as rescue searches continued on Tuesday, while 715 people were evacuated by boats to Rafina, the government said.

The identification of the victims was to begin Tuesday in an area frequented by many foreign tourists.

Firefighters said that while the fire was no longer spreading around Mati on Tuesday, another blaze was raging in the beach town of Kineta, 50 kilometres west of the capital. No casualties have yet been reported in Kineta, but numerous cars and houses have been burnt.

The European Union activated its Civil Protection Mechanism after Greece sought help, with Cyprus sending 60 firefighters and Spain mobilising two fire-fighting planes.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted Tuesday that the EU “will spare no effort to help Greece and the Greek people”.

France, Israel, Bulgaria and Turkey also offered assistance as messages of condolences poured in from around the world.

“It’s a national tragedy,” civil protection agency official Ioanna Tsoupra told public broadcaster ERT.

Civil protection chief Yannis Kapakis said he had told Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who cut short a visit to Bosnia to return home, that the conditions were creating “an extreme situation”.

After temperatures climbed to 40 degrees Celsius, forecasters said conditions would remain challenging on Tuesday, although showers and falling temperatures were expected in Athens.

Video footage showed inhabitants fleeing the fires by car, with several buildings and homes damaged, as the region of Attica — which includes Athens — declared a state of emergency. “If I hadn´t left, I´d have been burned,” a 67-year-old resident named Maria said.

Near the town of Marathon, residents fled to safety along the beach, while 600 children were evacuated from holiday camps in the area.