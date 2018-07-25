Pakistan decides who’s in, out today

ISLAMABAD: The nation goes to the largest general election today (Wednesday), as 105.95 million voters will elect their new representatives in the national and provincial assemblies amid tight security.

For the first time, polling time has been increased by one hour and now the voting will start at 8:00am and end at 6:00pm, while those inside in the polling stations will be allowed to vote even after the polling time ends. Major political parties, having fielded scores of candidates, include the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

A total of 11,673 candidates are vying for 272 seats of the National Assembly and 571 seats of four provincial assemblies. For the NA constituencies, various political parties have fielded 1,805 candidates while 1,623 independents are also in the poll arena.

Similarly, parties have tossed up 3,856 candidates, whereas many independents (4,389) are also in the field from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan assemblies. As many as 172 females are vying for women seats of the National Assembly and 386 for the provincial assemblies. Non-Muslims for NA are 44 and 113 are vying for the provincial assemblies.

The Punjab Assembly consists of 297 general seats, Sindh Assembly 130, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly 99 seats and Balochistan Assembly 51 seats.

Despite a wave of terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, political parties showed courage and resilience to carry out their election campaign though not with intensity, as was being speculated.

In all, 59.2 million males and 46.7 million females are registered voters and maximum participation of voters can make the difference this time as undecided voters are also expected to take to polling stations to cast their vote.

Voters have a wide choice to make on the polling day, as a total of 95 political parties are taking part in the elections, out of which 88 were able to fulfil the legal requirement of giving 5 percent of total tickets to females.

Some new political forces have always made their way to the electoral arena, which include the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, Rah-e-Haq Party and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Similarly, while overwhelming candidates are old faces, some youths are also in the election field; including the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Talha Saeed, who is son of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

Previous general elections had catapulted Mian Nawaz Sharif to become third time prime minister. However, on the occasion of this election, he is behind the bars along with his daughter after having been convicted by the NAB court.

Largest ever number of polling staff i.e. 819,119 has been moved for the conduct of polling across Pakistan. For ensuring smooth polling, peace and security, 350,000 Army personnel and around 450,000 police officers and constables will remain alert. As many as 17,007 polling stations have been already declared as highly sensitive.

Elections have been postponed in eight national and provincial assembly constituencies. The PML-N candidate Hanif Abbasi was handed a life sentence in the ephedrine quota case, rendering him disqualified to contest the polls from NA-60, Rawalpindi. Election on a seat in Faisalabad has also been postponed due to death of a candidate.

Likewise, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to defer polling in PK-78 Peshawar, PP-87 Mianwali, PS-87 Malir, PK-99 Dera Ismail Khan, PB-35 Mastung and PP-103 due to death of candidates, whereas candidate from PS-6 Kashmore-III returned unopposed.

The traditional poll fever and zeal was marred by law and order situation that claimed over 200 lives, including three election candidates.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Election Commission Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad said that they were receiving threats and facing a challenge of maintaining law and order during the July 25 polls.

Talking to journalists, he said the voter turnout in the 2018 elections would be higher than the previous elections. However, he conceded that there are still challenges relating to maintenance of law and order. “We are receiving different kinds of threats, but (we) want to see tomorrow’s election to be peaceful,” he said.

He expressed concerns over fake news circulating on social media casting doubts on transparency of elections. Babar Yaqoob said the CNICs found in Lahore were expired, however, the matter would be probed and facts brought forth. He explained that the election results would be compiled under the Election Commission’s result management system and urged the returning officers (ROs) to post their respective results using the Election Commission’s applications.

There had been complaints that the ROs had confusion with regard to the system, he maintained. However, he urged the ROs to make the system a success, saying that immediate posting of results through these apps would dispel any doubts.

Babar Yaqoob said that Election Commission has decided that if polling process was disrupted at any polling station due to excessive rain, the venue of polling station can be changed in consultation with contesting candidates.