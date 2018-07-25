Gun and Country Club handed over to sports board

ISLAMABAD: The sports facilities-packed Gun and Country Club was officially handed over to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in a ceremony held on Tuesday.

The parent body of the PSB, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), is now free to call the shots of the Gun and Country Club.

The multi-purpose club has state of the art sports facilities including six shooting ranges, three tennis courts, two swimming pools, a billiards and snooker hall, gym and health bar.

The much talked about marquee will now be used for indoor sports facilities such as weightlifting, wrestling, etc.

“We will use the space for different sports facilities including Asian and Olympic sports,” confirmed Azam Dar, Director Federations PSB.

The national athletes will now be free to train and prepare for international events using the facilities that are also meant for the members.

The shooting range is one of the most modern with ranges including 10m, 25m, 50m, skeet, big bore and trap ranges. The range has already hosted South Asian Games and even South Asian Shooting Championship in the past.

PSB Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmad Khan along with Azam Dar signed the handing over documents of the club on Tuesday.

According to the details available with ‘The News’, the club has cash assets of Rs193 million in the kitty.

Six shooting ranges, three tennis courts, two swimming pools, billiard and snooker hall, gym and health bar are also part of the club that was raised during the former president General Pervez Musharraf’s ear.

The club that caters for its own needs have 170 employees in total. Secretary of the club has the power to spend less than Rs60,000 at a time. However, for bigger spending the secretary has to take permission from the administrative committee.

IPC secretary is the head of administrative committee formed under the direct orders of the Supreme Court. The apex court has given the committee until the last week of August to devise a system under which it could be run in future.

“The club land directly belongs to Pakistan Sports Board and such a system can be devise where the board could gain extra earning to cater the needs of athletes,” a PSB official when contacted said.