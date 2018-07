China to invest $14.7 billion in South Africa

PRETORIA: China would invest $14.7 billion in South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday after talks between the two countries, news that sent the rand one percent firmer.'

Speaking at the same event, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the worlds second-biggest economy would take active measures to expand imports from South Africa to support development in Africa´s most industrialised economy.

Ramaphosa, who has promised to revive the economy since becoming president in February and after winning the leadership of the ruling African National Congress last year, said "Xi has indicated that China is ready to invest and work with South Africa in various sectors.

"The rand firmed after Ramaphosa's announcement, spurred by offshore demand for the currency, traders said. South Africa's struggling state-run power firm Eskom, which swung to a full year loss on Monday, received a $2.5 billion loan from the China Development Bank.