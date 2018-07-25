Man commits suicide after killing six

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHAKWAL: Six people were shot dead and six others seriously injured on Tuesday when a deranged man opened indiscriminate fire on the passers-by here.
The man, identified as Saeed, committed suicide after the incident. The motive behind the incident could not be known. Those injured were shifted to a local hospital. Further investigation is going on.
