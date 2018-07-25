Woman with two daughters commits suicide

OKARA: A woman along with her two daughters committed suicide at Chak 1/4L on Tuesday.

Nazia and her family were living in utter poverty and starvation. She poisoned herself and her three daughters Malaika, 3, Misbah, 4, and Asma, 6. As a result, Nazia and Asma died on the spot while Malaika and Misbah were shifted to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore where Malaika died. The A-Division police have started investigation.

YOUTH SHOT DEAD: A youth was shot dead over having alleged relations with a girl. Haq Nawaz of village Bhana Sahba was irrigating his paddy crops when suddenly M Awais and his four accomplices came and shot him in the forehead. Later, the assailants fled the scene. Awais had doubts that Haq Nawaz might developed alleged illicit relations with his sister. Police had registered a case.

MILKMAN CRUSHED TO DEATH: A milkman was crushed to death by a speeding car here on Tuesday. Iqbal Dodhi of village Shirin Buthanna was carrying milk on his bicycle. When he reached near Fakhar Town, Depalpur, a speeding car ran over him. He died on the spot. Depalpur police had registered a case.