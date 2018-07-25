CJ takes notice of encroachments at 22 spots of Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took a suo motu notice regarding encroachments at 22 different spots of the metropolis.

The Supreme Court directed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) DG Amna Imran Khan to submit a report regarding the matter and illegally occupied lands in the city. The apex court also summoned 22 individuals who have allegedly illegally occupied the LDA land.

Without an auction, filling station land in Liberty and Faisal Town among other parts of the city was illegally occupied, said Amna. She further said that after the LDA conducted an operation against the encroachers, the latter filed a petition with the court.

The court order says the chief justice took notice of lease of LDA land to Oil Companies at Lahore on low prices. The notice was taken on application of Abdullah Malik, stating the land was allotted on thrown away prices illegally that needs proper investigation.

Chief Justice also directed the LDA head to submit comments before next date of hearing (Thursday). He also sought the entire record of writ petitions pertaining to disputed petrol pumps pending before the Lahore High Court.

The committee constituted to resolve the issue has also been directed to be present in court on hearing. Owners/ proprietors or the management of the disputed petrol pumps who have stakes, have been directed to appear in the court.