Woman electrocuted by brother-in-law

PAKPATTAN: A woman was electrocuted by her brother-in-law and his accomplices at Qaboola Town. Alam Sher and his accomplices allegedly killed Naseem, mother of six children. Later, police arrested the accused.

TWO ABDUCTED: Two girls were abducted in separate incidents. Abid and his accomplices allegedly abducted daughter of Bashiran Bibi. The daughter of Akram was on her way when Zahid and his accomplices allegedly abducted her.