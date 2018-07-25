Wed July 25, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2018

LEAs recover ballot papers in Umerkot

SUKKUR: The Pakistan Army and paramiliatary Rangers recovered stamped ballot papers on Tuesday and arrested several workers of a political party. The Pak Army and Rangers while patroling at Pakistan Chowk in Ummerkot recovered ballot papers of PS-52 from a jeep and took into custody Anwar, Hakim, Jallauddin Soomro, Khanghar and Nawab Soomro and handed them over to City Police Ummerkot. According to police, the accused, are said to be PPP Workers who were attempting to transport ballot papers to village Borha bah to stuff the ballot boxes.Further investigation is underway.

