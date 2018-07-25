SC seeks record of Bajwa’s appointment as SBP governor

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the federal government to submit the record pertaining to the appointment of Tariq Bajwa as the State Bank governor. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was hearing a petition at Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry filed by Senator Taj Haider of the PPP, challenging the appointment of Bajwa. According to the petition, the appointment was carried out without publishing any advertisement and following proper procedure. It says Bajwa did not fulfil the merit requirements adding the court should nullify the appointment. Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected a plea, seeking the removal of Bajwa and declared his appointment as per law. Twenty-two senators mostly from PPP and PTI had challenged Bajwa’s appointment in the IHC. Bajwa previously served as the finance secretary from February 2017 to July 2017. He was appointed SBP governor in July 2017 after Ashraf Mehmood Wathra completed his three-year term. Separately, Supreme Court gave 15 days time to Sialkot police to arrest the prime suspect involved in the murder of a local journalist of Sambrial. The Sialkot DPO told the court that a police team had been dispatched to Dubai for the arrest of co-suspect Saqib who allegedly harboured prime suspect Imran Aslam Cheema, chairman of a union council. He said more time was required for the arrest of Cheema who was also in Dubai. The court adjourned the hearing and directed the police to submit progress report after 15 days. Zeeshan Butt of Daily Nawa-i-Waqt was allegedly shot dead by Cheema. Other suspects including Shahid Abbas, Saqlain and Shahid were arrested by the police.