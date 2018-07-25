Concerns mount on security measures at polling stations

ISLAMABAD: Deputy chief observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission Dimitra Ioannou has expressed concern over security measures at the polling stations during Pakistan’s general elections.

He said a lot of interlocutors are seriously concerned regarding the security measures in the polling stations.

Meanwhile, American think-tank Council on Foreign Relations said Pakistanis go to the polls on today (Wednesday) to elect another National Assembly for a five-year term, but there are three main reasons for concern. First, the run up to the elections has been filled with reports of alleged arrests of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Second, ongoing reports of restrictions on media, and reports of self-censorship as a result have created a media environment unable to cover parties, the issues, and the election freely.

Third, for these polls the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has permitted the candidacies of people with alleged ties to terrorist groups and violent sectarian outfits. The think-tank says that Pakistan’s general elections offer more to worry about than to celebrate.