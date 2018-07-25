Polling process: PML-N, PTI, PPP question ban on mobile phones

ISLAMABAD: Not allowing mobile phones even to the polling agents, who have to perform a legal duty to file a complaint in case of any irregularity without leaving the premises of polling proceedings, can, as seen by political parties, undermine the transparency of today’s general election.

Mobile phones are the only source to record the evidence of any irregularity by the polling staff or anyone else. But this time around, strict orders have been passed that, besides voters, even polling agents will not be allowed to enter the polling station if they will carry their cell-phones.

The ECP officials, however, insist that the use of mobile phone in the polling station by the polling agents can create security problems.

Polling agent of any political party is the only representative of that party in a polling station. There can’t be two persons of the same party inside a polling station. In case of any irregularity by the officials deputed on the election duty, polling agent is supposed to immediately inform the returning officer (RO) concerned and file a complaint. In addition to this, a polling agent has to inform his party leaders about such a complaint or any other untoward situation in a polling station. The ban on the use of mobile phones by the polling agents has deprived them of their legal right to file a complaint to the RO. The polling staff will be using the mobile phones, whereas the security official, deputed there, will also be in touch through their phones and communication devices.

Carrying mobile phones by voters are barred on the basis of only one argument that voters can take pictures of the stamped ballot papers, which is against the sanctity of the ballot paper.

Citizens should be trusted and taught about this constitutional provision of secrecy of vote and could be educated to not take any picture.

Top PTI leader, Ijaz Chaudhry, while talking to The News, said that in his view there must be some communication channel for the polling agent to contact the outside world to report any irregularity or to file a complaint. He questioned as to how polling process will continue if the polling agents are cut from the outside world. He further questioned that what will happen if a polling agent has to register a complaint or contact his candidate for guidance on any issue or development taking place in the polling station.

Ijaz Chaudhry said that the law must be respected, but, in his view, if the polling agents are not allowed to use mobile phones, polling process must be stopped if a polling agent wants to go outside the polling station to register a complaint.

Former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa minister and senior PTI leader Mushtaq Ghani told The News that there must not be a ban on the use of mobile phones by the polling agents. “If even polling agents are barred from using mobile phones, how will they inform us about any irregularity taking place in a polling station?” Mushtaq Ghani questioned and added, “I will try my best to speak to the Election Commission authorities concerned and will request them to allow polling agents to use the mobile phones.”

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif wrote to the ECP that the ban on the use of mobile phones will create serious problems, and transparency of the polling process will be strengthened a lot if polling agents are allowed to take mobile phones with them in the polling stations. In his letter to the ECP, Shahbaz said that if the officials deputed on the election duty are allowed to take mobile phones inside the polling stations, there is no reason whatsoever to stop polling agents from using the same facility.

Senior PPP leader Saeed Ghani told The News that he was unable to understand the reason behind ECP’s ban on the use of mobile phones by the polling agents. If the polling agents will not have mobile phones, the election process cannot remain continue transparently, he added.

Saeed Ghani disclosed that he had been taking up the issue with the ECP for the last few days and even they themselves were unaware of the logic behind placing the strange ban. He said that if there would be no communication channel for the polling agent, how they would contact the ECP officials, the RO or their candidates in case of any problem or irregularity at the polling station.