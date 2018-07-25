2,500 expired/ cancelled CNICs found in drain

LAHORE: Almost 2,500 expired and cancelled Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) were found in Shafiqabad vicinity drain (NA-125 Lahore) on Tuesday. However, these CNICs could not be used for Wednesday’s (today’s) polling as the pictures of all voters had been updated in the new voter lists, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). An official of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) told The News that almost 2,000-2,500 expired or cancelled cards were found in a Shafiqabad area drain. However, all these cards could not be used for any official purpose, as the data of all these cards had already been updated in Nadra system. Furthermore, the new lists containing voters’ photos, issued by the ECP, have also been updated with pictures provided by Nadra from its data. These cards were updated due to expiry or change of different status such as marital status, change of address, change of name, correction in name, change of date of birth or any other reason. Nadra official said all cards were expired or updated were before year 2010. “Before year 2010, Nadra did not have any policy and mechanism on disposing of the expired and cancelled CNICs. However, after 2010, Nadra had evolved a mechanism to dispose of such cards. Now Nadra burns all such CNICs,” Nadra spokesperson added.

He said that an inquiry has been initiated into the issue and the culprit of the incident would be brought before public through media. A two-member Nadra team reached the Shafiqabad police station and launched an inquiry into the incident.

Another Nadra official said the incident happened due to some individual miscreant’s mischievous act. He said individual have access to those CNIC. To create doubts about general election, he dumped those CNICs in garbage in Lahore. He said Nadra maintains the records and those who were behind the incident would be traced by finding the trail of the records, he added.

Nadra system automatically creates a trail whenever a new card application is entered in the system on the basis of fresh card, or due to expiry or updating the status. The trail of all these CNICs is available with Nadra and now it will investigate and find out where these cards were dumped and who had access to these CNICs, the official added.

According to the local police, the CNICs were found in three bags. The scavengers identified these bags in the early hours of the day. The cards belonged to residents of different areas of Lahore and not from any specific area.

SHO Mudassir Rafiq Butt said almost 1,000 CNICs were found in three bags with majority of them bearing addresses of various areas in Punjab. The police have taken the bags into custody and have launched an inquiry into the incident.

The area of Shafiqabad falls in the NA-125 consistency of Lahore from where Yasmin Rashid and Waheed Alam are contesting the elections from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), respectively.