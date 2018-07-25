Four out of six vacant VC posts in Punjab filled, SC told

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the vacancies of vice-chancellors (VCs) had been filled at four out of six public sector medical universities in the province. Additional Advocate General Anwaar Hussain told a three-judge bench that appointment of the vice chancellors had been made at Kind Edward Medical University, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Rawalpindi Medical University and Faisalabad Medical University. He said the summary for appointment of VC at Nishter Medical University was lying pending before the chancellor/governor, while another with regard to the University of Health Sciences had been returned by the chancellor with some reservations on the nominee of the search committee. A revised summary would be forwarded to the chancellor within a day, the assistant advocate general added. Meanwhile, a sealed report of an inquiry into the appointment of now-suspended VC of Lahore College for Women University Prof Uzma Qureshi was also filed before the court. The bench adjourned the matter till July 28.