Pak judoka Qaisar returns home

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani judoka Qaisar Khan who won a silver medal in the recently concluded Asian Cup Cadet Macau returned home on Tuesday here at Islamabad International Airport where he was welcomed by national judokas and Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF).

Qaisar, Silver Medallist of Asian Cup Cadet Macau, Bronze Medalist of Asian Cup Cadet Hong Kong (and 5th Position holder of Asian Junior Judo Championship Hong Kong performed extraordinarily well in the mega events.

Qaisar has become the first ever Pakistani Judoka to win a Silver medal at Asian level while representing in Asia Cup Cadet (Under-18) in Macau.He also became “first ever” Pakistani Judoka to win three Asian medals in a row in less than one month time.

Qaiser also won a gold medal in South Asian Senior Judo Championship in Nepal by defeating Arch rival India thus becoming “first ever” Pakistani U-18 Judoka to win a senior gold at South Asia.

He also became the “first ever” Pakistani to reach to World ranking 16. Col Junaid Alam, President, Prof Dr Farhan Ebadat Yar Khan, SVP and Mansoor Ahmed, Secretary PJF congratulated Qaiser for his immaculate performance.

“PJF is also thankful to Army Sports Directorate for extending support by establishing National training camp,” PJF said. To improve judokas techniques, they will be sent for training abroad in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). “We are in contact with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and struggling to resolve all issues,” he said.