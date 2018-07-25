BD-SL encounter to kick-start 2018 Asia Cup

DHAKA: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face off in the first game of the 2018 Asia Cup on September 15, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

The tournament, which will be staged in the United Arab Emirates, sees Afghanistan paired with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in one group. Defending champions India will play the winner of the Asia Cup qualifiers on September 18,before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan the very next day with these three teams getting paired in the other group.

The two teams that finish at the bottom of their respective groups will be eliminated with the rest playing against each other once in the Super 4 stage. The two teams that finish at the top of the table after the conclusion of the Super 4 stage will meet in the final in Dubai on September 28.

As per the new guidelines, the tournament will be played in the ODI format with the 50-over World Cup scheduled to be held next year. The previous tournament in Bangladesh in 2016 was played in the T20 format ahead of the World T20. The qualifier tournament featuring Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Singapore and UAE will be held in India in September, with the winner joining the rest of the five teams in the main draw.