Pakistan all set to feature in Asian U-12 Baseball

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-12 Asian Baseball Team is participating in Under-12 Asian Baseball Championship 2018 in Taiwan from August 11 to 20.

While talking with media, President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said that Pakistan team is all set to give its best in the U12 Baseball Championship 2018 in Taiwan.

The participating teams in Group A are Japan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Taiwan and Group B has Korea, India, Hong Kong, Pakistan.Fakhar said that Pakistan will face Korea in its opening group match followed by matches against India and Hong Kong. He added: “we are preparing a good team and hope for upset in the event. Most of the players are in practice from last two years in Bahria National Baseball Academy Bahria Town, Lahore under the supervision of Syed Aqib Sherazi (Baseball Coach Bahria Town Lahore). Three top teams of the event will qualify for U12 Baseball World Cup,” he added. Head Coach Pakistan Baseball Team Musaddiq Hanif also announced the names of the players.

The players are Muhammad Fayaz (Captain), Fazal Hadi, Abdulraziq, Junaid Shah, Muhammad Adil Ayub, Muhammad Saddiq, Soban Mustafa, Ashir Abbas, Muzamil Khalil, Syed Mohib Shah, Fasi urRehman, Muhammad Qasim Hamid, Khalil ur Rheman, Muhamamd Umer Nadeem, Zoraiz Hashmi, Muhammad Usman (Coach) and Muhammad Sadiq (Coach).