Zimbabwe seek ICC’s help in releasing players’ payments

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket have sought the help of International Cricket Council in fast-tracking overdue salaries of its players and staff, the board announced on Tuesday.

After failing to fulfil their commitment of clearing the dues by July 25, ZC said they’ve have worked out an interim arrangement with the governing body to “fast-track exceptional payment specifically for staff and players”.

“When the commitment to pay the salaries and match fees was made, ZC was not aware of the stringent measures that the ICC would introduce as part of the controlled spending which has slowed down the release of expected funds,” the board said in a release while “apologising unreservedly” to the affected.

Zimbabwe were forced to name a depleted squad for the T20I tri-series at home against Pakistan and Australia after five of its key men - Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine - ‘remained unavailable’ due to non payment of their salaries of two months and match fees of over a year. In fact, none of the five players have taken the field since the World Cup Qualifiers ended in March. The board, at the time of naming the tri-series squad on June 25, had said that it “hoped” to settle outstanding salaries by the end of July.The exact details and timing of this payment are expected to be known in the next 48 hours, the release stated.