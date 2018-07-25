Maxwell ‘shocked’ and ‘hurt’ by fixing allegations

SYDNEY: Glenn Maxwell has spoken about his anger at being linked to allegations of spot-fixing in an investigative documentary, while also revealing he has previously reported suspicious on-field events in IPL matches to anti-corruption officials.

An Al Jazeera exploration of corruption in cricket alleged that Australian players were involved in spot-fixing during the 2017 Ranchi Test against India, in which Maxwell made his first Test century after being recalled. While the documentary did not name Maxwell, match footage included left little doubt that he was one of two Australian players being accused.

Maxwell said he had been informed by Cricket Australia that the documentary was going to air, but was not questioned by anti-corruption officials about allegations of spot-fixing to meet a pre-planned number of runs in a “bracket” of overs on the first day of the match.

It is believed that an ICC investigation into the documentary's various allegations is still ongoing, amid haggling between the governing body and the filmmakers over hours of raw footage collected by Al Jazeera. The possibility remains that Maxwell may still be interviewed about Ranchi.

“I was shocked. I was a bit hurt by it as well,” Maxwell told SEN Radio. “To have these allegations about your involvement in a game where you've only got happy memories about it, great memories...I still remember the feeling after hugging Steve Smith after getting my maiden Test hundred.

“To have that tarnished by these allegations was pretty devastating and obviously there's absolutely no truth to it whatsoever. It was 100% unfair, to tarnish one of the best moments of my career was pretty brutal.

“The only thing they could have done worse was tarnish that [2015] World Cup win. They're two of the best moments of my career. To say I'd done anything untoward in that game, when I'd just finally got back in the Test side - I'd worked my absolute backside off - to say I'd do anything to ruin that would be absolutely ridiculous.”

The relevant portion of the documentary was sent to Maxwell to view in the days before it went to air. Asked whether he was interviewed by “cricket authorities” about the match, Maxwell said he was “told on the phone they were going to air it” but replied “they actually didn't” when queried over whether or not anti-corruption officers from CA or the ICC had formally approached him for questions about the veracity of the allegations.