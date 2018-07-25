Leonard to attend Team USA camp

NEW YORK: A week after being traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard is expected to attend the US national basketball team’s camp in Las Vegas this week, according to a TSN report.

The camp, which takes place Wednesday through Friday, will be run by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and is expected to also include guards DeMar DeRozan — who was traded to San Antonio in the package for Leonard — and Kyle Lowry,Leonard’s new teammate on the Raptors.

Per the TSN report, it is “up in the air” whether Leonard — who missed all but nine games last season while battling a nagging quad injury – will participate in practices, if at all.ESPN reported last Tuesday — before Leonard was dealt — that the two-time Defensive Player of the Year was “seriously considering” participating in the Team USA camp, in part so he could showcase his progress in his recovery for teams that were potentially interested in trading for him.

—The framework for a complex deal eventually expected to lead Carmelo Anthony to Houston is in place but will take several more days to complete, according to a report.Marc Stein of The New York Times wrote that Anthony plans to sign with Houston once he is traded, released and clears waivers.

His current team, Oklahoma City, and the Atlanta Hawks have agreed on a trade that will send him to Atlanta.A third team — Philadelphia — also is part of the deal, which is expected to be made once the 76ers make another move.

All of this is not expected to be done until next week at the earliest, Stein said.Once the previously reported trades are complete, the Hawks are expected to release Anthony, who will sign a one-year contract for the veteran’s minimum of $2.4 million with the Rockets.

Dirk Nowitzki signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks to return for an NBA-record 21st season with one team, the Mavericks announced. The Mavericks didn’t release terms of the deal, but Marc Stein of The New York Times said the contract is worth $5 million.

Nowitzki, 40, led the team to the NBA title in 2011. He was the league’s most valuable player in the 2006-07 season and is a 12-time All-NBA selection. He enters the season sixth on the all-time NBA scoring list with 31,187 points.

He needs 233 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for fifth-place on the list.Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge was open to a reunion with Isaiah Thomas, who reportedly phoned the team about a reunion before signing a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Ainge, according to ESPN, told Thomas he would first need to sort through the contract status of guard Marcus Smart. The restricted free agent signed a four-year, $52 million deal last week, but Thomas had already agreed to a $2million deal with Denver.

Thomas was traded from the Celtics last offseason in the deal that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston from the Cleveland Cavaliers.But a hip injury kept Thomas on the shelf until January, and he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February as part of a dramatic roster overhaul.