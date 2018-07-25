Wed July 25, 2018
Sports

July 25, 2018

Condolence

LAHORE: Different sports organizations, including cricket board, Pakistan and Punjab Olympic associations, hockey federation and the Sports Board Punjab have condoled the death of the elder brother of sports sub-editor The News Ghalib Bajwa.Similar sentiments of condolence were also extended by the Sports Journalists Association of Lahore. In their messages they expressed their grief on the sad demise and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

