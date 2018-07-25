Sarkar, Haque to bolster BD’s T20 squad

KINGSTON: Opening batsman Soumya Sarkar and middle-order bat Ariful Haque will join the Bangladesh in West Indies to bolster the strength of their Twenty20 squad.

Sarkar, who was also appointed as T20 skipper of Bangladesh A team for the tour of Ireland, will join the ODI squad in Ireland after the third one-day match on that tour.The pair is expected to leave Dhaka tonight, while after the three-match ODI series, skipper Mashrafe Mortaza along with Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Anamul Haque are to return home.

“They are expected to leave tonight,’’ chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz on Tuesday (July 24). ‘’Both of them are well placed in our Twenty20 set-up so preferred to send them as they also have acclimatise with the conditions,’’ he added.

Bangladesh will play a three-match Twenty20 series after the ongoing ODI series in which they lead 1-0 after having won the opening game by 48 runs. It was welcome relief for the visitors after being embarrassed in the two-match Test series by the hosts where they were humbled inside three days on both occasions.