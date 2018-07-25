Wed July 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

REUTERS
July 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tour de France interrupted by farmers’ protest

PARIS: A protest by local farmers brought stage 16 of the Tour de France to a halt on Tuesday as French and British media said bales of hay were thrown on to the road on the route from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon.Cycling teams and French media said police used tear gas to disperse the protesters but it ended up blowing in the face of the riders, which led to the race being stopped at the 187 km-to-go point. The race continued after the brief hiatus.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar