Mathews returns to captain Sri Lanka for South Africa ODIs

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s limited-overs skipper Angelo Mathews is back to lead the team in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, with the selectors naming a 15-member squad on Tuesday (July 24). Uncapped left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya is the lone newcomer in the squad.

Mathews, who was re-appointed as Sri Lanka’s ODI and T20I skipper in January this year, led the team in only one game since his reinstatement as a hamstring injury had cut short his captaincy assignment during the tri-series in Bangladesh at the start of the year.

Dinesh Chandimal, who’s serving a six-match ban (two Tests and four ODIs), and Danushka Gunathilaka, who has been handed a suspension by the SLC, pending inquiry, for a code of conduct violation, are among the players to miss out from the squad that featured in the tri-series in Bangladesh. Asela Gunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Shehan Madushanka and Wanidu Hasaranga are the other exclusions.

The ODI series begins on July 29 in Dambulla, which is also the venue for the second ODI on August 1. The third and fourth games will be held on Pallekele on August 5 and 8 respectively while the final ODI will be played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on August 12.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya.