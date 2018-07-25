Karunaratne ranked 7th; Rabada loses top spot to Anderson

DUBAI: Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who racked up 356 runs in the two Tests against South Africa, has jumped up three spots to number seven in ICC’s latest Test ranking update on Tuesday (July 24). The 30-year-old had scores of 158*, 60, 53 and 85 in a low-scoring series and stands at a career-high 754 points, 45 points behind India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

Among bowlers, Kagiso Rabada lost his top spot to James Anderson after a low-returning series in Sri Lanka. Rabada, despite the spin-friendly conditions on offer, was among wickets at Galle, where he picked up seven, but an average one-wicket outing across two innings in Colombo cost him a few points, conceding the top ranking to Anderson before an all-important five-Test series against India. South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj picked 16 wickets in the series, including a 12-wicket haul in the second Test, and has gained five places to now be among the the top 20 bowlers in the world. He’s ranked at eighteen.

Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya picked seven wickets in the series to find himself at No.39 among bowlers and No.46 among all-rounders. With a fourth-innings hundred on a Colombo turn-top, Theunis de Bruyn gained 43 places on the batting table and is ranked 105th in the world.