Gun and Country Club comes under PSB

ISLAMABAD: Sports facilities-packed Gun and Country Club officially came under Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) following handing and taking over ceremony Tuesday.

The parent body of PSB, the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) is now free to call shots.The multipurpose club has state of the art sports facilities including six shooting ranges, three tennis courts, two swimming pools, billiard and snooker hall, gym and health bar. The much talked about Markie would now be used for indoor sports facilities-weightlifting, wrestling and other purposes.

“We would be using the space for different sports facilities including Asian and Olympic sports,” confirmed Azam Dar, Director Federations. National athletes will now be free to train and prepare for the international using the facilities that are also meant for the members.

The shooting range is one of the most modern with ranges including 10m, 25m, 50m, skeet, big bore and trap ranges. The range has already hosted South Asian Games and even South Asian Shooting Championship in the past. Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Deputy Director General PSB along with Azam Dar singed the handing and taking over of the Club Tuesday.

According to details available with The News, the Club that now comes under direct administration of Ministry of IPC has the cash asset of 193 million in kitty. Six shooting ranges, three tennis courts, two swimming pools, billiard and snooker hall, gym, health bar are also part of the Club, raised during former president General Pervez Mushraf ear as the head of state.

The Club that caters for its own needs have 170 employees in total. Secretary of the Club has the power to spend less than sixty thousand at a time. However, for bigger spending the sectary of the club has to take permission from the administrative committee.

Secretary IPC is the head of administrative committee formed under the direct orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.Supreme Committee has given the committee until the last week of August to devise a system under which Club could be run in future.“The Club land directly belongs to PSB and such a system can be devise where the Board could gain extra earning to cater the needs of athletes,” a PSB official when contacted said.