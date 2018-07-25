Wed July 25, 2018
July 25, 2018

Man commits suicide after killing six

CHAKWAL: Six people were shot dead and six others seriously injured on Tuesday when a deranged man opened indiscriminate fire on the passers-by here. The man, identified as Saeed, committed suicide after the incident. The motive behind the incident could not be known. Those injured were shifted to a local hospital. Further investigation is going on.

