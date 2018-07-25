Man dies of suffocation in PTI public meeting

TOBA TEK SINGH: A supporter died of suffocation in a PTI public meeting here on Monday night. Rana Sikandar Ali of Baroon Kamalia Wali, who was president of Tehsil Kamalia Kiln Owners Association, was attending the public meeting of PTI candidate from NA-113 Kamalia Riaz Fatyana at Committee Bagh when he suddenly fell and died of suffocation. Later, scores of citizens, including Riaz Fatyana, attended his funeral prayer.