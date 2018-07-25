Macron aide to face parliamentover ‘Benallagate’ scandal

PARIS: A senior official in Emmanuel Macron’s office was to appear before a parliamentary commission Tuesday over the scandal sparked by a top presidential security aide who was filmed striking a demonstrator during a Paris protest.

Questions continued to swirl after France’s interior minister and the Paris police chief both indicated in testimony Monday that they were unaware Alexandre Benalla would be attending the police operation during protests on May 1.

Another top police official, Alain Gibelin, told the National Assembly panel Monday that contrary to Benalla’s claims, he had no official authorisation to attend the operation as an “observer”.

Macron’s office director Patrick Strzoda was to appear before the commission at 4:30 pm (1430 GMT), as was Marie-France Moneger-Guyomar’ch, head of the national police oversight body.

Opposition lawmakers have seized on the scandal, paralysing debate in parliament while accusing the administration of trying to protect Benalla.The 26-year-old was given a two-week suspension without pay shortly after Macron’s office became aware of the video showing him manhandling a young man during the protest while wearing a riot officer’s helmet and police armband. But prosecutors were not informed of the alleged assault, despite a law requiring public officials to alert authorities if they are aware of any infraction of the law.

“I understand that some people might wonder if the decision taken was sufficient,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told lawmakers during a stormy session on Tuesday.“A republic that strives to be exemplary is not always perfect,” he added, but “nothing has been hidden, nothing has been withheld.”

Christian Jacob of the rightwing Republicans said he would seek a no-confidence vote against the government — which would be unlikely to succeed given the solid majority held by Macron’s centrist LREM party.Benalla has been charged with assault and impersonating a police officer, though it remains unclear who gave him the police armband and a radio.

On Monday he defended his intervention during May Day demonstrations in the capital, which were marred by clashes between police and around 200 youths.In a statement from his lawyers he said the young man and woman he was filmed scuffling with were “particularly violent individuals” he had been trying to “bring under control” while “lending a hand” to police.