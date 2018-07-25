Erdogan calls Israel ‘fascist’

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a “fascist” state while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Turkey was becoming a “dark dictatorship” as the rivals engaged in a new war of words over a controversial law. Turkey has led condemnation in the Islamic world of a hotly debated new law adopted by the Knesset last week defining Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people. The spat is just the latest tension between the two leaders that threatens to derail a normalisation in relations between Israel and one of its few Muslim partners. In his first reaction to the law, Erdogan did not mince words, likening Israel’s leadership to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and even drawing parallels between racial policy in Nazi Germany and modern Israel. “This measure has shown without leaving the slightest room for doubt that Israel is the world’s most Zionist, fascist and racist state,” Erdogan said in a speech to his ruling party. Erdogan claimed there was “no difference between Hitler’s obsession with the Aryan race and Israel’s understanding that these ancient lands are meant only for Jews.”