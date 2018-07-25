Modi donates 200 cows to poor Rwandans

KIGALI: For centuries China has used gifts of giant pandas to foreign countries as a soft power diplomacy tool. But India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has staked a claim to the concept of “cattle diplomacy”. During a visit to Rwanda on Tuesday, Modi donated 200 cows — considered sacred in India — to poor residents of Rweru model village, south of the capital Kigali. The gesture builds on a Rwandan government scheme called “Girinka” which since 2006 has contributed cattle to poor rural families in an effort to combat malnutrition by ensuring children have access to milk. “Girinka” is a greeting in the local Kinyarwanda language meaning “may you have many cows”. Modi left Rwanda for Uganda before travelling to the BRICS summit that on Wednesday will bring together his own country with China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa in Johannesburg.