Appointment of 29 law officers de-notified

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday de-notified the appointment of 29 law officers including additional advocate generals and assistant advocate generals in the province which was termed against the mandate of the caretaker government under law.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Musarrat Hilali de-notified the provincial government notifications on the appointments of the additional advocate generals and assistant advocate generals by declaring it unlawful.

The PHC issued the order in a writ petition filed by former law officers of the Advocate General office including Raja Muhammad Zubair, Yasir Zahoor and Muhammad Asif who had been removed by the caretaker government.

During arguments, the petitioners lawyers submitted that the order of removal of the petitioners were illegal and without jurisdiction and purely politically oriented.

They pointed out that the caretaker cannot appoint and remove from service any incumbent, as such caretaker government interfered with the public office. They said the caretaker government had a mandate under the law of only posting and transfer and that too with the approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

It was also pointed out that the appointment of 29 law officers was the worst example of nepotism and favoritism as the record showed that the caretaker law minister had appointed his own son and another caretaker minister his brother as law officers.