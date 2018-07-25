Govt employees shirk duty ahead of elections

Islamabad : The government offices in the federal capital witnessed thin attendance on Tuesday, the day before the general elections.

The government had announced one-day holiday for July 25 when the nation will go to vote.

However, few employees went to the government offices as most of non-locals left for hometowns to exercise their right to franchise.

An official at the Pak-Secretariat that his office wore a relatively deserted look as many employees had gone to hometowns to participate in the general elections.

He said some employees had taken additional holidays for Thursday and Friday to have an extended break from work.

An official of the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) said many of his colleagues remained absent from duty without formally getting leave. He said thin attendance in offices would end at the start of next week i.e. on Monday.

The official said most staff members present on duty on Tuesday were local residents and that they spent most of their time chatting away about the election results and the next government. He said normalcy would return to offices on Monday.