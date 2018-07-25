Smooth working of communications networks urged

Islamabad : Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday demanded the caretaker government to ensure that communication networks remain intact and smooth in all parts of the country on Election Day.

In an emergency press conference organized by HRCP, the Commission members and representatives of Bytes for All and Peace and Justice Network expressed concern over the disruption of communications network in some parts of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan on the basis of security reasons. They said that they expect more such closures on the Election Day which can raise questions on the transparency of elections.

“The human rights defenders have observed the pattern that the government, to handle law and order situation, disrupts cellular network and internet services. We urge the law enforcement agencies to use communications network to control law and order situation instead of depriving citizens of their basic right,” said Marvi Sirmed while addressing the press conference.

Shahzad Ahmed from Bytes for All said that last years, mobile services were disrupted by the government in 17 instances. He said that this year, same pattern was adopted on the basis of security for 6 times.