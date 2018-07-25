E-Rozgar Centre opens at PU

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Dr Umar Saif has said that E-Rozgar scheme has produced thousands of young entrepreneurs who have earned billions of rupees through online projects.

He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of E-Rozgar Centre at Punjab University (PU) here Tuesday. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, PITB Director General E-Governance Sajid Latif, PU Institute of Education and Research (IER) Director Prof Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Umar Saif said the average age of Pakistanis was 22 years and we had a lot of potential to bring Pakistan among the comity of developed nations. He said our future was in the hands of youth which was hardworking, intelligent and full of talent.

Dr Saif said the government also launched Plan9 initiative and now around 160 companies had been established worth Rs7 billion under the project. He urged the youth to become entrepreneur as they could easily earn more than Rs100,000 per month through E-Rozgar.

PU Vice-Chancellor appreciated Dr Umar Saif for playing role in reducing unemployment in the country. He said because of his brainchild, thousands of our students were earning billions of rupees and he had promoted entrepreneur culture in Pakistan. He also announced to name IT Lab of Institute of Education and Research after Dr Umar Saif.