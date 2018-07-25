Bodies constituted to probe irregularities in health programmes

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Ali Bahadur Qazi has constituted two separate committees to probe the Punjab TB Control Programme and the complaints related to another programme following a report by Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The committees have been asked to take appropriate measures according to the rules/policy. According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the first committee which would conduct inquiry into the TB Control Programme comprises Dr Ayesha Saeed, special secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Department, Dr Shehnaz Naseem, additional secretary, technical and Dr Zahida Sarwar, project director, Hepatitis Control Programme, Primary and Secondary Health Department. Dr Ayesha Saeed is convener of the committee.

The second committee which would conduct inquiry into the issues and complaints related to Integrated Reproductive, Mother, Newborn and Child Health and Nutrition Programme would also be headed by Dr Ayesha Saeed. Its members are Dr Shehnaz Naseem, Dr Zahida Sarwar and Dr Haroon Jehangir Khan. The committees may co-apt any member if it is deemed necessary. The committees would complete the tasks within two weeks.

57 BISE clerks regularised: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) has regularised the services of 57 junior clerks who were working on daily wages. The board has issued a notification in this regard. Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Chairman Prof Ch Ismail congratulating the employees urged them to keep performing their duties with dedication and work hard.