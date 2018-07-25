Traffic plan to facilitate voters

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer Lahore has said that City traffic police have chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the citizens on the Election Day (today).

He said that nobody would be allowed to block the road after the polling hours. He said that 10 emergency squads have been constituted to maintain the flow of traffic and they would respond to emergency calls.

He appealed to the citizens to park their vehicles away from the polling stations and avoid traffic violations. Two injured as house roof caves in: Two persons were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Baghbanpura on Tuesday.

On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and pulled out the two survivors from the debris. The injured persons, yet to be identified, were admitted to hospital. Hit to death: A man was killed and three others, including two women were injured in a collision between a tractor trolley and a rickshaw in the Raiwind area on Tuesday.

Police said that a speeding tractor trolley dashed into a rickshaw, as a result Noor, Yaseen, Aneela and Sonia were injured. They were rushed to hospital where Yaseen died. Police arrested the accused driver.

road accidents: A total 832 road traffic accidents were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Eight lives were lost and 580 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant districts and tehsils. However, some 379 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after the provision of first aid by emergency medical teams.