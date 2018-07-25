Man shot dead by robbers in Nawab Town

LAHORE:A 26-year-old man was shot dead by the robbers in the limits of Nawab Town police on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Azeem ran a department store. On the day of the incident, some robbers broke into the department store of the victim Azeem and made the inmates hostage at gunpoint.

Azeem offered resistance, on which the robbers shot at and wounded him and fled the scene. The injured Azeem was admitted to hospital where he died. Police shifted the body to morgue.

VALUABLES BURNT: Furniture and other goods were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in the office of Agriculture Department on Davis Road on Tuesday.

Cause of fire was said to be short circuit. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished fire after hectic efforts.

SUICIDE: A 24-year-old youth identified as Rashid ended his life by consuming poisonous substance in the Sattukatla area, over unknown issues. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Motorway police: National Highways & Motorway Police Central Zone set another example of honesty, professionalism and public service by returning the lost luggage of a passenger.

Muhammad Akhtar, a resident of Bahawalpur, made a call to the Helpline 130 of Motorway Police and informed that he was travelling from Faisalabad to Bahawalpur when the vehicle left him and headed towards Bahawalpur. He informed that his bag containing precious items remained in the bus.

On receiving the information, the officers of Motorway Police started searching all the buses en route to Yazmaan. Finally, Senior Patrol Officer Muhammad Iqbal and Patrol Officer Iqbal of beat 19 managed to find the lost luggage in a bus at the location near Multan.

The luggage contained a mobile phone, a laptop and other small items in a suit case valuing about Rs150,000. Later, the passenger was contacted and all the items were handed over to him.

The passenger appreciated the efforts of motorway police. DIG Central Zone and SSP C-II appreciated the officers and said that officers had set a good example of help, honesty and professionalism which was a hallmark of this department.