Woman arrested for mugging doctor

Police arrested a woman after she along with a male suspect allegedly mugged a female doctor in Zaman Town on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir of District Korangi said Dr Shahida of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital was coming to Zaman Town along with her relative late on Monday night two robbers, including a womanm stopped them at gunpoint and looted cash and a mobile phone from before fleeing.

After receiving information from witnesses about the incident, he said, a police mobile on patrolling chased the suspects. After facing resistance, the police apprehended the woman, identified as Shabana, but the other suspect escaped. A pistol was said to have been found on the woman. Raids are under way for the arrest of her accomplice.

Rangers raids

Paramilitary soldiers arrested two suspected criminals in raids in the city.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said the soldiers conducted a raid in Landhi area, and after facing resistance arrested Usman Zaada, who, he said, was involved in a number of robberies and street crimes.

Rangers’ personnel took action in Hyderabad Range and arrested Idress Janwari, who was allegedly running a drug den. They seized one kilogram of hashish from his possession.

The soldiers seized weapons, looted items and narcotics from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to police for further legal action.

Two motorbike snatchers held

Surjani Town police on Tuesday nabbed two members of a gang allegedly involved in several cases of motorcycle-snatchings, mainly in and around Surjani, Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan and Samanabad police limits, APP added.

Identified as Ghulam Hussain, son of Bahadur, and Yaqoob, son of Haji Ghafoor, two were arrested in the Zero Point area of the Surjani police jurisdiction, said police sources.